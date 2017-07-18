Man who tried to run over Tacoma police officer sentenced

The man who tried to run over a Tacoma police officer before leading law enforcement on a chase throughout Pierce and South King counties last year will serve more than three years in prison.
Brent Alan Soderstrom, 41, of Tacoma pleaded guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court to three counts of second-degree assault and two counts of attempting to elude police. Soderstrom originally faced charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of hit-and-run, felony eluding police and driving while suspended.
Soderstrom received a 38-month prison sentence, with credit for the 14 months he’s been in custody since the May 24, 2016, incident.
A Washington State Patrol trooper clocked Soderstrom driving more than 90 mph on state Route 16 near Center Street in Tacoma and tried to pursue him at 140 mph for about 30 seconds before ending the chase. The trooper described his vehicle over the radio.
A Tacoma police sergeant heard the description and saw Soderstrom’s vehicle, following it to an apartment complex along Center Street just west of Tyler Street.
The sergeant got out of his car to make an arrest, but Soderstrom tried to back over him twice, hitting a pole in the parking lot instead.
Soderstrom took off, driving right by Tacoma police headquarters on South Pine Street during a shift change as he fled.
Further pursuits ensued as he went north on Interstate 5, at one point forcing a Tacoma officer off the road.
The fleeing Soderstrom ended up on a state Route 18 offramp in Auburn, where he wrecked into a semitruck. He got out of his car and tried to carjack the semitruck at knifepoint, but the driver wouldn’t have any of that. (In fact, he gave officers Soderstrom’s knife.)
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments