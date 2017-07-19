He met his newborn baby, then threatened to kill her and the mother

It wasn’t the ideal way to meet your newborn child.
Mom and dad were not together when the baby was born, so mom invited dad over to a friend’s house three days after the birth so he could meet his daughter.
Dad showed up at the Tacoma home with his new girlfriend and an “entourage,” records show.
Mom and her family were displeased with the uninvited crowd and said so. Either mom or the baby’s grandmother slapped the new dad.
“In response, the defendant pulled a black .22 caliber pistol from his waistband and told (the baby’s mother) he was going to kill her and the baby and would ‘spray’ any vehicle or house that he saw them in,” according to charging papers.
His friends were able to get him into a vehicle to leave, but the new dad allegedly fired a single shot into the air as they pulled away.
No one was injured.
That meeting took place Sept. 14, 2016. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old new father pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of felony harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. It’s unclear why there was such a delay in filing charges.
Since he has prior convictions for assault and theft, the man is not allowed to have a gun.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Grant Blinn also issued protection orders so the man has to stay away from his child’s mother and grandmother.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
