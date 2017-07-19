If you saw the 3-car crash on I-5, troopers want to hear from you

A suspected drunken driver hit two cars on Interstate 5 in Federal Way before stopping a mile past the collision.
Troopers are looking for witnesses to the crash, which happened about 11:30 p.m. on July 2 in the northbound lanes near South 375th Street.
A white Jeep driven by a 25-year-old Seattle man was traveling north when it struck a silver Ford Focus and a maroon SUV.
The driver of the SUV lost control and ran into the jersey barrier, fracturing several ribs. No one else was injured.
The Seattle man was booked into jail on suspicion of felony vehicular assault. No charges have been filed.
Anyone who saw the three-car collision is asked to call Det. Victoria Mauro at 425-401-7746 or email victoria.mauro@wsp.wa.gov.
