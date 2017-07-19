He told the stranger to stop hurting the woman. Then he ran for his life

He didn’t want to fight, he just wanted the man to stop attacking the woman.
After he stopped and yelled at the man to do just that, Tacoma police said the attacker came at the passerby with a knife.
They’d been driving near Portland Avenue East and E. 32nd Street Monday when they spotted a man lying on top of a woman and apparently choking her.
The man in the car got out and hollered to interrupt the struggle. The man who’d allegedly been choking the woman walked in his direction asking if he wanted to fight, then pulled a knife.
“The defendant chased after the victim, swinging and slashing the knife towards the victim,” according to court documents.
The passenger in the car called 911. The woman who was being attacked took off running.
By the time two Puyallup Tribal officers arrived, the woman was gone and the man with the knife was still chasing the passerby.
Police arrested the 43-year-old man with a knife. He told officers he was angry the victim got involved in his “business,” records show.
“The victim wanted to fight so the defendant thought it was fair to pull out his knife because he didn’t know if the victim may have a gun,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Police said there is no indication the victim wanted to fight.
They have been unable to identify the woman who was attacked. The man with the knife would only tell them she was an ex-girlfriend and he was “getting her back to normal,” records show.
On Tuesday, the man was charged with second-degree assault and ordered held on $500,000 bail.
He has 19 prior felony convictions, records show.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
