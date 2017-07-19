She called him for her flat tire; he tried to throw her into traffic, documents say

A woman was driving home from an area casino Tuesday night with a friend when she got a flat tire.
So she pulled off near the intersection of Mounts Road Southwest and Nisqually Road Southwest to call her boyfriend.
When he got there, though, court records say he punched her, grabbed her by the throat and threw her into traffic, where a car missed her by inches.
The 27-year-old Lakewood man was arraigned Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000.
According to charging documents:
The woman had gone to the casino, where she met and befriended a woman whom she offered to drive home.
The driving woman felt her tire go flat and pulled off to the side of the road. She called her boyfriend for help.
When he arrived, they argued. Then he punched her in the head. Then he grabbed her by the throat and choked her. Then he tried to throw her into traffic traveling 50 to 60 mph.
She hid in the bushes until Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived.
She sprinted to a deputy, who saw red marks on her neck, and told him what happened. The other woman in her car told a similar story, telling the deputy she locked the door to the car when the argument started.
The deputy interviewed the man, who said he never assaulted the woman, and said the woman was in the bushes because she was going to the bathroom.
