An 18-year-old was cited for driving under the influence after a rollover crash early Wednesday near South Hill, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Crime

July 19, 2017 4:28 PM

Teen ‘smoked a few blunts’ before rollover crash, deputies say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Stoners, this isn’t what they mean when they say “roll your own.”

A teenager who said he had “smoked a few blunts” flipped his car in a one-vehicle wreck early Wednesday near South Hill, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded about 12:25 a.m. to 128th Street East near Canyon Road East to the rollover crash.

Witnesses told deputies the teen’s car left the road, sheared off a utility pole, rolled over and ended up on its roof. The driver and two passengers crawled out of the car as deputies and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue medics arrived.

The 18-year-old man struggled to keep his balance and reeked of marijuana, deputies say.

Firefighters and deputies discovered about three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana in the car, as well as 26 Xanax pills, deputies said.

The driver and one of his passengers were taken to an area hospital for observation. The driver, who underwent a blood draw, was cited for driving under the influence.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

