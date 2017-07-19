Puyallup man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Marysville

A 60-year-old Puyallup man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a July 6 fatal hit-and-run in Marysville.
Scott H. Williams, 52, was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road near I-5 and Fourth Street. Police believe he was in the crosswalk.
When paramedics arrived, the vehicle was gone.
Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, canvassed neighborhoods and followed up on tips.
The Puyallup man works as a driver for a company with delivery routes in the Marysville area, Sgt. Jeff Franzen said.
The suspect’s truck was damaged, Franzen said. He reportedly told police he heard about the collision from the news media.
He was expected to be booked Tuesday into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.
Comments