July 20, 2017 9:47 AM

He’s been deported multiple times. Now police say he’s back in Lakewood selling meth

By Stacia Glenn

A drug trafficker who continues to enter the country illegally was found living in Lakewood this week with large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, records show.

The 46-year-old Mexican national has been deported several times and has past drug convictions, Pierce County prosecutors said.

Police on Tuesday served a warrant at a Lakewood home in the 8900 block of Wadsworth Street SW and found the drug trafficker living there with a woman.

Detectives found more than $15,000 in cash on the man when he was arrested. More than 16 ounces of meth were discovered in the kitchen, along with heroin, according to court records.

They also found falsified documents showing that the man was going by a different name.

On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bail was set at $1 million.

Agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been notified about the case.

