A mom slammed into a tree, pinning herself and injuring her infant. Now she faces charges

The infant was still and quiet after his mother drove a car down an embankment and into a tree.
A passerby spotted the wreckage and stopped, busting out the back window so he could pull the baby out of its car seat.
That’s when the infant started crying, throwing up and passing out.
In the meantime, the boy’s 21-year-old mother had called her own mother to tell her about the crash and ask for help. The grandmother called 911.
“The caller was concerned because her daughter states she could not move her legs and her infant child was in the vehicle,” according to court documents.
It was about 11:20 p.m. on May 9.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics rushed to the scene off Nisqually Road Southwest.
Investigators said the mother did not appear to have used her brakes before veering off the road and apparently driving 40 feet down an embankment into the tree.
Crews worked to extricate the woman, who was pinned by the steering wheel. The infant was rushed to Madigan Army Medical Center.
The woman told deputies she must have fallen asleep on her way home but admitted to drinking a single beer, records show.
Toxicology tests show she was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Her son was treated for a brain injury.
On Thursday, prosecutors charged her with vehicular assault. The woman is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3.
