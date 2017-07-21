Recognize her? Puyallup police want to put her in handcuffs

She tried to steal a television and assaulted the employee who stopped her.
Now, Puyallup police are circulating surveillance photographs of the woman and her vehicle in an attempt to identify her.
“We want to arrest her,” the department tweeted Friday.
It all went down just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Walmart store.
Anyone with information on who the woman is can call the Puyallup Police Department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
