He said the stolen dirt bike was ‘coincidence’ and the meth was from borrowed pants

It wasn’t a believable story, especially from a known thief.
But Pierce County sheriff’s deputies listened as the 27-year-old man tried to convince them that he’d been duped into buying a stolen dirt bike rather than stealing it himself.
And that he decided to resell it under the same fake name — which is strikingly similar to his own — to make it easier on the new owner.
And that the address on the bill of sale being only one digit off from his own was “a strange coincidence.”
Oh, and of course that the methamphetamine in his pocket must have been put there by a friend who borrowed his pants.
Deputies didn’t buy it.
They arrested him on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Then they returned the stolen dirt bike to its original owner.
It was reported stolen May 31 during a break-in at a Parkland home. It was found June 28 after a man brought the 2008 Honda CRF250 in to have the VIN number inspected and file for a lost title.
After learning it was listed as stolen, the man told deputies he’d bought it from someone he met in Roy after seeing it for sale online.
He had a handwritten bill of sale to hand over, with a name and address similar to the known thief.
Once identifying the suspect, deputies were asked to be on the lookout and spotted him during a traffic stop in Parkland. A bag of meth was in his pocket, according to the department.
“When asked if he legitimately had purchased the dirt bike why he didn’t obtain a title himself, the suspect said he ‘didn’t have time to do that’ and denied involvement in the theft of the dirt bike,” records show.
Investigators said the man was arrested in March 2016 after trading a stolen riding lawn mower for an ATV through an online listing. He was also busted after arranging to sell stolen brand-name jeans from undercover deputies.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments