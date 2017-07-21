He says assailant promised to attack him because he’s gay. Attacker claims he touched boy

There’s no question he beat the man, just why.
The victim said it’s because he is gay and was wearing makeup the day of the attack. The attacker said it’s because his 9-year-old nephew told him he was touched inappropriately by the victim.
Police are trying to sort out the details of what happened. In the meantime, Pierce County prosecutors have charged the 36-year-old uncle with second-degree assault.
The victim suffered a fractured eye socket.
The assault happened Jan. 18 at a home where the victim rented a room from a family with two young boys. Their uncle also lived there.
Charging papers give this account:
The victim was sleeping in his room when the boys’ mother knocked on the door and asked him to come out to talk.
That’s when the uncle began hitting him in the face with brass knuckles and the mother hit him in the back of the head with a 2x4, records show.
He told officers the uncle called him a derogatory name during the beating and continued to punch and kick him while he lay on the ground unmoving.
The uncle told police he beat the victim because he denied touching the boy, tried to push his way back into the house and then came at him swinging.
The victim denied touching the boy. He said the family was uncomfortable with his sexual orientation.
“He told the officer that when he moved in, they told him: ‘If I showed any signs of being gay then I was going to get it,’” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
