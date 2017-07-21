Crime

July 21, 2017 9:20 PM

He crashed into deputy’s car but might not serve jail time

By Alexis Krell

A man who crashed into a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car while allegedly speeding has been sentenced, but won’t necessarily serve time behind bars.

Albert Gene Naputi, 43, pleaded guilty to reckless driving for the Feb. 7 wreck.

Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend gave him a 364-day suspended sentence June 27. He won’t have to serve the time if he avoids further trouble with the law.

According to charging papers, Naputi was driving about 50 miles per hours in a 20-mph zone when a 15-year-old driving a minivan (his mother was in the passenger seat) pulled out in front of him.

“He (Naputi) had a choice to T-bone the car and undoubtedly kill somebody, or go around it by going on the shoulder,” defense attorney Geoffrey Cross said.

Naputi swerved to avoid the van, and crashed into the sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car in the 1600 block of Tule Lake Road South.

The deputy suffered serious injuries, and didn’t leave the hospital for more than three weeks afterward.

Cross said Naputi was hurt as well and is still recovering.

“He hurt his back and shoulder pretty badly,” the attorney said.

