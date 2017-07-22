Street racing crackdown nets 40 arrests

A recent crackdown on street racing in King County led to more than 40 arrests, according to the State Patrol.
The emphasis took place July 14 and included officers from Auburn, Kent, Renton and Tukwila.
Troopers said it was necessary because street racing has led to stabbings, fights, shooting, collisions and damages to local businesses.
A King County plane helped locate groups gathered for street racing. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers from the crackdown:
▪ 40 were arrested for attending an illegal street race.
▪ 3 were arrested for street racing.
▪ 1 was arrested for being a minor in possession of drugs.
▪ 1 was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
▪ 1 stolen vehicle was recovered.
▪ 1 stolen vehicle fled from law enforcement and was not found.
