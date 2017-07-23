Suspect in SeaTac rape arrested on UW campus. He just served time for violent crimes

A suspect in the rape and assault of 83-year-old woman in SeaTac was arrested late Saturday in the University of Washington light rail station.
The suspect, 41, was recently released from prison after serving time for violent crimes, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. The suspect’s last known address was SeaTac.
Authorities say the woman was assaulted Thursday while in her room at an assisted living facility in SeaTac.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect entered the woman’s room through a window while she was watching TV.
Once inside, the sheriff’s office said the suspect hit her several times on the side of the head before strangling and sexually assaulting her.
The woman had serious head injuries and also showed signs of having been sexually assaulted, the sheriff’s office said.
She was taken to a local hospital.
Detectives and patrol officers from the sheriff’s office as well as detectives from the city of SeaTac identified a suspect shortly after the incident and a warrant was issued by the Washington State Department of Correction.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday a male caused a disturbance on a light rail platform at the UW Station. Transit security called UW police, the sheriff’s office said.
After contacting the man, officers learned of his wanted status as the suspect in the SeaTac rape and assault.
He’s being held without bail at the King County Jail on the DOC warrant. He faces possible charges of rape, assault and burglary, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives will interview the suspect on Monday.
The sheriff’s office said it is unknown why the suspect was in the UW area.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
