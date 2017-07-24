Flower rustlers make off with baskets, leave stinking bouquet of frustration

A pair of thieves made off with three hanging flower baskets over the weekend at Burs Restaurant in Lakewood.
When employees arrived to open the restaurant at 6151 Steilacoom Blvd. SW early Sunday morning they found it denuded of blossoms.
But, there is video.
It shows a midsize silver sedan slowing pull up to the front of the eatery. The driver opens the trunk while a female passenger emerges from the back seat.
The floral rustlers place one basket in the trunk and the two others in the backseat. Then the female stuffs herself in with them.
Another person sits in the front passenger seat the entire time.
The restaurant originally had four baskets but the first was stolen about a month ago, server Janet Blakeslee said Monday.
“They were beautiful baskets,” Blakeslee said. “They were huge.”
The staff feels like they’ve had their petals plucked, she said.
“We worked hard to make them look nice,” she said.
Burs posted the video on their Facebook page.
“Does anybody know these fine upstanding citizens that stole our hanging baskets,” Burs said. “Please let us know if you can identify them and share this post as much as you can.”
