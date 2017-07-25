Police have found multiple bullet holes in the building as well as a police cruiser with a blown out back window. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Crime

Shots in Sumner hit City Hall and a patrol car. Police investigate other gunfire downtown

By Jared Brown

jbrown@thenewstribune.com

July 25, 2017 12:35 PM

Multiple gunshots were reported near Sumner City Hall at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found at least one shot went through the rear window of a parked patrol car in the lot across Alder Avenue, west of City Hall.

Three additional shots hit the back of the City Hall — the southern side of the structure — striking a metal emergency exit door, siding and brick.

Sumner Police are continuing to investigate, and it is believed the incident is connected with other shots fired in the area.

Shots were reported in the downtown area, as well, according to city spokesperson Carmen Palmer.

The patrol car has since been moved off-site for the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

