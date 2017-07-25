Man breaks into South Hill vet, eats cat food, video shows

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a man who broke into a South Hill veterinary clinic earlier this month and ate cat food, an incident captured by surveillance cameras.
The incident happened about 1:20 a.m. July 13 at a clinic in the 14800 block of Meridian Avenue East, according to a Sheriff’s Department post on Facebook.
The man jumped over a gate outside the clinic, then entered a back storage area, where he lingered for five minutes, deputies believe.
Video shows the bearded man with long hair eating cat food, going through the clinic’s laundry and grooming himself.
Longtime sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said he’s never seen anything quite like this incident.
“When we first heard about it, we thought it was a little wacky,” Troyer said, “and when we saw the video of it, that confirmed it.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-6710 or through the department’s Facebook page.
