Man breaks into South Hill vet, eats cat food, video shows

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:19 Tacoma man charged with setting house on fire with family inside Pause 6:35 Police face assault charges after body cameras catch bloody beating of homeless man 0:42 Sentencing of man who killed brother at their Spanaway home 4:30 Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol 0:27 Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street 0:38 Witness video from freeway shooting 0:49 Officer involved shooting shuts down I5 1:44 Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:54 Man killed in his backyard "could have been a great friend" 0:24 Man suspected of killing mom's boyfriend attends hearing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Pierce County deputies are looking for a man who broke into a South Hill veterinary clinic. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Pierce County deputies are looking for a man who broke into a South Hill veterinary clinic. Courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Department