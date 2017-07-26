‘I’m coming from the bar,’ gum-chewing driver tells trooper before speeding away

The weaving driver might get a few points for honesty. Judgment? Not so much.
Charging papers filed in Pierce Count Superior Court give this account:
The 36-year-old man started shoving things in his mouth when a Washington State Patrol trooper pulled him over July 21 at Tacoma Mall Boulevard and South 78th Street in Tacoma.
Asked what he was putting into his mouth, the driver opened wide to show the trooper it was gum.
After finding out why he’d been stopped, the man said he was just trying to catch up with his “peeps.”
The trooper noted he smelled like booze, and asked the man where he’d been.
“I’m coming from the bar,” the driver said, then drove off with the trooper in pursuit.
During the chase, the man flipped a U-turn, ran a red light, hit the curb of a roundabout, lost a wheel, and ultimately crashed the vehicle on its top not too far from where the pursuit started.
He took off running, hopped a few fences, avoiding a shot from the trooper’s stun gun in the process.
But his hiding place behind a garbage can didn’t fool Tacoma police officers who showed up to help find him, and in the end he didn’t clear a last fence he tried to jump.
It broke, he fell to the sidewalk and was arrested.
The man told the trooper “that he was not the driver and he was running to help me find the driver,” according to the charging papers.
The story didn’t convince prosecutors, who charged him Monday with trying to elude police, third-degree assault, driving under the influence, obstructing an officer and driving with a suspended license.
He was uncooperative when the trooper took him to have his blood drawn for toxicology tests, the charging papers show.
But the man apparently had a change of heart on the way to jail, and he apologized for taking up the trooper’s time.
