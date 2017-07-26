Deputy confronting burglary suspects fires shots when one of them drives truck at him

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy opened fire on a burglar early Wednesday after the burglar allegedly tried to run him down on an Edgewood construction site.
It’s unknown whether the burglar or his truck were struck. He was able to get away, but deputies arrested a second burglar.
It started about 4:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing two men moving heavy machinery in the 10300 block of 20th Street East.
When deputies arrived, the burglars were moving items out of large storage containers.
“One deputy confronted them and one guy jumped in a truck and tried to run our guy down,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The deputy fired at least three shots. He was not injured.
The second burglar was taken into custody and detectives are working to identify his partner.
The deputy, a 53-year-old who has been with the department 21 years, was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments