His date said he beat her, so they arrested him. He screamed rape all the way to jail

They met online and it seemed to be going well.
They went to dinner, had a few drinks at a tavern and went back to his place. She decided not to drive home because she’d been drinking and dozed off in his bed.
She allegedly awoke in the middle of the night Saturday to the man repeatedly punching her in the head.
“The victim states he repeatedly told her he was going to kill her,” according to court documents. “She feared for her life.”
The woman said her date also choked her before he fell back asleep. That’s when she quietly gathered her things and slipped out of his Ruston home, calling 911 just down the block.
Police knocked on his door after 2:20 a.m. and woke up his mother. She told officers she hadn’t heard a scuffle but led them to her 34-year-old son, who police said was obviously intoxicated.
They arrested him despite his exclamations of innocence.
He insisted on the way to jail that he hadn’t raped the woman and called her a liar. An officer told him the woman hadn’t accused him of rape.
“The defendant then said he was being treated unfairly and he wanted to get even,” records show. “He said he had been raped by the victim and he was injured. He kept repeating this and screaming rape until they arrived at the jail.”
Corrections deputies at the jail refused to book the man until he was cleared at the hospital so they took him to be checked out. Prior to the exam, he told deputies he “felt better,” records show.
On Tuesday, the man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and felony harassment. He was ordered jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail.
