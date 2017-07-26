A Tacoma semitruck driver was arrested Tuesday night by Oregon State Police after troopers say he was high on methamphetamine when he rolled his rig on Interstate 5 south of Roseburg.
Tacoma trucker rolls semi in Oregon. Lumber wasn’t the cargo police arrested him for

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

July 26, 2017 4:01 PM

A Tacoma trucker was hauling more than just lumber when he rolled his cab and trailer Tuesday afternoon, closing southbound Interstate 5 in southern Oregon for hours, according to the Oregon State Police.

Now he and his passenger are in Douglas County Jail on drug charges.

The 53-year-old man was driving southbound on I-5 south of Canyonville when his semitrailer rig left the roadway about 5 p.m., a State Police news release said. The man overcorrected when he got back onto the freeway, flipping the cab and trailer across both lanes.

The man and his 46-year-old female passenger were not injured.

State Patrol troopers arrived to find the man high on methamphetamine.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, meth possession, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. His passenger was booked on suspicion of meth possession.

The wreck left I-5 closed for two hours.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

