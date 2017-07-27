Witnesses say they saw this man walk out of a pot shop and get into a SUV moments before he struck the woman July 17, 2017.
Crime

After stop at pot shop, he drove into a woman and sped away. Do you know who he is?

By Stacia Glenn

July 27, 2017 1:15 PM

A hit-and-run suspect who injured a woman walking along a Parkland street was spotted leaving a marijuana shop just before the collision.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify the man, who is wanted for the July 17 crash in the 400 block of 106th Street South.

Witnesses saw him walk out of a pot shop and get into a SUV moments before he struck the woman about 9:20 p.m.

The woman was walking on the shoulder when the SUV hit her and continued driving west on 106th Street South.

She suffered multiple lacerations and scrapes.

The driver is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5-foot-7 with a slender build. He was wearing black pants, a two-toned blue hoodie and a black baseball cap.

The man was driving a newer dark blue compact SUV with a silver bumper, similar to a Toyota RAV4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

