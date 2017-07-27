Man used trampoline job to get nude photos of teen, seek ‘younger friends,’ police say

He was trying to arrange a threesome, but it was apparently harder than he thought to find a willing 15-year-old.
Investigators say the 25-year-old Edgewood man used his job at a Federal Way trampoline business to meet underage girls and exchange naked photographs.
He was charged Wednesday with communication with a minor for immoral purposes and second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies began looking into him in February after the parents of a 17-year-old girl reported he was exchanging nude photos with their daughter and handed over her cellphone.
He met the girl at his job in January and got her phone number. Her parents intervened then, telling him she was underage and to “lose her number,” according to charging papers.
The man allegedly apologized and promised to get rid of her contact info.
But he didn’t.
His and her cellphones contained naked pictures of them both and text conversations about having a threesome with a younger girl, records show.
The man allegedly admitted to being with girls as young as 12 and the 17-year-old he was texting asked “the defendant that he not seek out young girls” at his job.
Investigators also said they found texts between him and a teenage co-worker asking whether she could introduce him to her “younger friends.”
After deputies arrested him, the man told them he received roughly 10 photos from the teenage girl and said he didn’t really want a threesome because he was just doing an “ ‘age play’ and this was just a fantasy but he would never do it,” according to charging papers.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments