Those shots fired at Sumner City Hall? Police say 2 teens have been arrested

People in Sumner can rest a bit easier now that two 19-year-olds believed to have shot up City Hall were arrested Thursday night.
Police are still unsure what prompted the shooting, which took place about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
One shot went through the rear window of a parked patrol car. Three shots hit the back of City Hall and damaged a metal emergency exit door, brick and siding.
Residents reported hearing shots around the same time in the downtown area but those were not confirmed.
No one was injured.
Pierce County prosecutors will review the case and make a charging decision.
One of the men arrested has a history with guns.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in May for shooting his twin brother in the buttocks, court documents show.
His twin accidentally stepped on the hood of his car as he was painting it on the garage floor, they got into an argument and the man shot his brother.
