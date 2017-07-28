Crime

Man has to dodge gunfire on way to store. Police track a teen neighbor to a nearby home

By Stacia Glenn

July 28, 2017 9:29 AM

A 17-year-old boy opened fire on a neighbor he had a long-standing dispute with and hid in a Tacoma home until police came, records show.

The shooting took place about 10:45 p.m. on July 22 in the 4300 block of South Puget Sound.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and called 911. Officers responded and found a man who claimed he was walking to the store when a teenage boy fired 7 to 9 shots at him.

Police found five shell casings in the area.

After witnesses reported seeing the teen run through an alley and bang on the door of a home, officers went to ask the woman who lived there if they could come inside to look for the boy.

She declined, telling them to get a warrant.

So they did.

Police returned and found the teen and two others hiding in the home, according to court documents.

A rifle and two handguns were also found in the home.

On Thursday, Pierce County prosecutors charged the teen with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

It is unclear what the long-standing dispute between the alleged shooter and his neighbor was about.

