Man steals running truck from blind woman at knifepoint, prosecutors say

A South Hill man was arrested Thursday after stole a running truck from a legally blind woman at knifepoint in Puyallup, according to Pierce County prosecutors.
The 39-year-old was arraigned Friday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of first-degree robbery, motor vehicle theft, first-degree driving while suspended and failure to have an ignition interlock device. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $75,000.
According to charging documents:
A husband and wife, returning to Pierce County from a Seattle concert, stopped by a grocery store in the 1400 block of East Main in Puyallup. He went into the store for a few minutes, but left his legally blind wife in their truck with it running.
She heard a knock on the glass, then saw the driver’s side door open. The man entered the truck and pointed some sort of weapon at her, but she couldn’t make out what it was. She said it had a pointed end to it.
The man told her to get out of the truck.
She fled, hearing the tires squeal as the man left the parking lot.
A bystander saw the man flee the scene and tailed him in his own vehicle as he called 911.
The man drove eastbound on East Main, then flipped a U-turn as he was entering Sumner, instead choosing to speed away down Shaw Road.
The bystander lost him, so he returned to the grocery store to rendezvous with Puyallup police with a detailed description of the man.
Officers learned that the husband’s cellphone was still in the truck, which allowed them to locate it near 132nd Avenue Court East, undamaged.
A K-9 unit tracked the man down two blocks away, vodka bottle in hand. The bystander identified him as the carjacker.
As an officer arrested the man, he reminded the man of his right to remain silent.
The man said, “I didn’t rob her with a gun … I didn’t use an (expletive) gun. I am not saying another word without an attorney.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
