He got 26 years for Halloween robberies. Then the Supreme Court intervened.

Treson Lee Roberts remembers what the judge said when he sentenced him to 26 years in prison for robbing Tacoma children and adults on Halloween 2012.
Before giving the then-17-year-old the hefty term, Judge John Hickman told Roberts he needed to run far away if in the future he found himself on the verge of hanging out with the wrong friends.
“I’m going to run a marathon, your honor,” Roberts told the Pierce County Superior Court judge on Friday.
Now 21, Roberts was in front of Hickman for resentencing, after a Washington State Supreme Court decision this year gave the judge the discretion to knock time off Roberts’ sentence.
And he did.
“I’m willing to give you a second chance,” Hickman told Roberts as he swapped the 26-year sentence for a low-end term of eight years.
Roberts landed in trouble at age 16 when he and 17-year-old Zyion Houston-Sconiers took candy, cellphones, and other items at gunpoint from several children and adults during the Halloween robberies.
State law automatically sent their cases to adult court, and in 2013 Hickman gave Roberts the 26-year term, and Houston-Sconiers a 31-year sentence.
The judge said at the time that he wished he could have done more to reduce the sentences. He gave them no time for the underlying crime, just for firearm sentencing enhancements required by state law.
In March, the state Supreme Court said the men deserved new sentences. Judges have the discretion to depart from sentencing guidelines, the high court said, if the defendants are juveniles at the time of the crime. It was a significant ruling for juvenile justice in the state, and followed U.S. Supreme Court decisions that said mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional — based on science that shows juvenile brains are not fully developed. Judges should consider that when sentencing young people, the nation’s high court said.
In June, Hickman gave the now-22-year-old Houston-Sconiers a new sentence of eight years, four months.
Friday was Roberts’ turn.
“This is the last reset button that you get,” the judge told Roberts. “There are no more Supreme Court decisions that are going to come in and say I should look at you differently than any other adult felon if you reoffend.”
Prosecutors had asked Hickman for a roughly 24-year sentence for Roberts.
Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Williams noted in court that Roberts had a lengthy history of violations behind bars, some serious, and that “he doesn’t seem to have changed from what he did in 2012.”
Roberts’ mother, Sonya Kelly, disagreed.
“I go visit him, and he has grown up to be a man,” she told the court. “He’s not my baby anymore.”
She told The News Tribune that, with good behavior and the time he’s served, she hopes her son will be released in a couple years, maybe sooner.
Kelly assured the court that Roberts will have a home with her when he’s released, and that she has several leads on a job for him.
Hickman noted the several dozen people in the courtroom, apparently there to support Roberts.
“I see so many people here at sentencings,” Hickman said. “I wish so many people were there in 2012 on Halloween night.”
Defense attorney John Meske, asking for a roughly 6-year sentence, told the judge that Roberts had a troubled upbringing. His father abandoned him, and he struggled socially and academically in school, in part because of a low IQ and speech impediment.
That makes it significant that he was able to get his high school equivalency certificate behind bars, the attorney said.
“It was no surprise to the court in looking back that he was a failure in school, that he lacked the family support and that he was involved in the Hilltop Crips, according to the prosecutor,” Hickman said. “All of which were recipes for disaster for this young man.”
But the judge also pointed out that “not everyone who comes from a disadvantaged family holds up children on Halloween.”
Hickman told Roberts he’ll sleep at night when the young man brings him a pay stub showing he’s been released from prison and is gainfully employed.
And he said the young man needs to be a leader going forward, not a follower with the wrong friends.
“You have those tennis shoes ready to run that marathon if push comes to shove?” the judge asked him.
Roberts assured him he did.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
