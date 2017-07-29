A drunken driver crashed into a Gig Harbor police car, Friday, July 28.
Crime

Drunk driving suspect crashes — into a cop car

By Walker Orenstein

worenstein@thenewstribune.com

July 29, 2017 9:18 AM

A person suspected of driving drunk collided with a Gig Harbor police car Friday night, department officials said.

The two officers in the patrol car that was hit weren’t injured, according to a post on Twitter by Gig Harbor police, but the patrol car appeared to have dents in the driver’s door and a broken window.

Police said the person who crashed into the officers had a blood alcohol level of 0.19.

The collision happened on Soundview Drive in Gig Harbor, but police did not disclose a more specific location.

A call to the police for information about the driver was not immediately returned.

Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein

