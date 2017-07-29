Drunk driving suspect crashes — into a cop car

A person suspected of driving drunk collided with a Gig Harbor police car Friday night, department officials said.
The two officers in the patrol car that was hit weren’t injured, according to a post on Twitter by Gig Harbor police, but the patrol car appeared to have dents in the driver’s door and a broken window.
Police said the person who crashed into the officers had a blood alcohol level of 0.19.
The collision happened on Soundview Drive in Gig Harbor, but police did not disclose a more specific location.
A call to the police for information about the driver was not immediately returned.
