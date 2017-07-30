Driver arrested after semitrailer crash snarls traffic through Mount Rainier National Park

A collision between a semitrailer and a vehicle at Mount Rainier National Park closed state Route 410 in both directions Sunday morning near the junction of state Route 123, the Washington State Patrol reported.
As of 10 a.m., traffic was alternating through the area. Trooper Rick Johnson said the semitrailer driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
The state Department of Transportation first noted the collision and road closure at about 7:3- a.m. The circumstances of the crash and the condition of the other driver remain unclear. Park officials are taking the lead in response to the incident, but a spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
