She hit the patrol car after it pulled over a speeding driver. Police said she was drunk

The woman who crashed into the Gig Harbor patrol car on the side of the road was drunk, police said.
Two officers stopped a speeding driver just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Soundview Drive at Hunt Street.
They hadn’t stepped out of their car yet when another driver crashed into the back of the patrol car and scraped its way along the driver’s side.
Nobody was injured, but both cars sustained serious damage.
An estimate to repair the patrol car was not immediately known.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police said her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
No word on whether the speeding driver initially pulled over escaped without a ticket.
