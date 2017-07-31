Tacoma police work the scene of a hit-and-run accident on South Steele Street near the Tacoma Mall involving a pregnant pedestrian. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for possible broken bones. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Crime

Pregnant woman struck by hit-and-run driver

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

July 31, 2017 1:23 PM

A pregnant woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday as she crossed the street in Tacoma, police said.

The woman, in her early 20s, did not have the right-of-way when she walked through an intersection in the 3900 block of South Steele Street. A white pickup truck heading north hit her and kept going.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for possible broken bones. It was not immediately clear whether her baby was injured.

Police closed part of the area while they processed the scene.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

