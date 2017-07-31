‘Heroin here’? Well, now there’s a ton of police here

No, this isn’t the answer to too many marijuana billboards.
Police were alerted to a known nuisance house on the 1600 block of South Lake Stevens Road today when a sign reading “heroin here” was placed on the roof.
The son of the homeowner, a Lake Stevens resident residing in an assisted living community, allows people to stay at the house, which is known for trespassing and drug usage.
“(The son) ends up posting the sign when he wants people out of there,” Lake Stevens Police Commander Jeff Beazizo said, because it draws the attention of police and the community.
Multiple arrests were made by police, and the public works department helped board up the now-condemned house with plywood, according to Beazizo.
“The interior is not livable,” he added.
They posted the sign and we responded like this!Posted by Lake Stevens Police Department on Monday, July 31, 2017
Photos were posted to the Lake Stevens Police Department Facebook page at 2:30 p.m., and the community applauded the officers’ response to the sign.
“This house has been a complete nightmare for the Community for over 3 years and after many many messages to LSPD & the mayor (by many) I am very thankful to see this finally getting taken care of,” said Facebook user Kelly Sammy. “I do hope that there is a tremendous amount of continual monitoring that is planned as well because the comings and going’s will not stop now that this is a known ‘trap’ house. Thank you LSPD I know you’re hands were tied for a long time but I’m grateful that things are finally moving here!”
Comments