1 killed after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says

Tacoma police fatally shot a man who shot at them Sunday afternoon, a department spokeswoman said.
Officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of South Lawrence Street, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said, where residents had seen a man acting erratically.
The man was yelling and screaming while making agitated movements when officers arrived, Cool said, and they saw the man was holding a handgun.
“There was an exchange of words, commands, ‘Drop the weapon, drop the weapon,’ and then there was an exchange of gunfire,” Cool said.
Three officers fired at the man, who was hit and died at the scene, Cool said. He is believed to be in his mid-40s.
The officers were unhurt. All three were placed on paid administrative leave. One is a 35-year-old man who has been with the department for three years, one is a 38-year-old man who has been with the department for 14 years and one is a 47-year-old man who has been with the department for 22 years.
At least two houses in the block were hit by bullets, Cool said.
Neighbors didn’t know the man, she said.
“No one has said they know who he is,” she said.
Tacoma police are investigating the incident, as are the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office.
Staff photographer Drew Perine contributed to this report.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
