Arson damages classrooms at high school near Gig Harbor

By Stacia Glenn

September 27, 2017 9:44 AM

A fire set at Peninsula High School in Purdy early Wednesday damaged a portable building but did not impact classes.

The blaze was reported about 3 a.m. and was contained to a single portable building, which houses eight classrooms.

“The campus is safe and secure, this is just a minor inconvenience today,” Principal Dave Goodwin wrote in a letter to parents.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started and who is responsible.

Crews were clearing smoke from the building and repairing the doors, which were broken by firefighters as they doused the flames.

Officials said the building might be ready for classes to return Thursday but for now, students will be reassigned to various rooms.

“It’s going to be a scheduling nightmare today but school will go on,” district spokeswoman Kathy Weymiller said.

