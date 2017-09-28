Teen hiding in bathroom pulls knife on student. Police say he’d researched stabbings

A Spanaway Lake High School student allegedly hid in a bathroom stall Thursday and waited for a fellow student to come in before trying to rob him at knifepoint.
The 17-year-old boy brought a steak knife to school and used the robbery as a ruse because he wanted to stab someone, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
He reportedly has mental health problems, has been hearing voices and thinking about hurting someone for quite a while.
On Wednesday night, the teen researched how much pressure is needed to puncture the skin during a stabbing, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
It was about 7:45 a.m. when the victim walked into the restroom. The teen demanded his wallet and threatened him with a knife, which sent the victim running out of the bathroom and into a crowded hallway.
The teen briefly followed him before returning to the bathroom doorway, where he allegedly pointed the knife at other students.
Those students were able to take the knife from him and throw it in a garbage can.
No one was injured.
Deputies arrested the teen on suspicion of attempted first-degree robbery, having a dangerous weapon on school property and intimidation. He was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.
