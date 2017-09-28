Cold case rape trial ends; detectives identified attacker with DNA

A man linked by DNA to two cold case rapes in Tacoma has been convicted.
Andre Taylor raped a woman in McKinley Park in July 2003, and four months later attacked a woman as she walked on Yakima Avenue, according to charging papers.
He was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape and first-degree robbery for the crimes. On Wednesday, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Garold Johnson found him guilty of each.
The 43-year-old had waived his right to a jury trial, which meant Johnson heard the case. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.
The victim in the first attack told police she asked a man for a ride and they ended up at the park, where he raped her as he hit her in the head repeatedly and threatened to get a gun.
The second victim told police a man followed her into an alley as she was walking home from visiting her daughter. A man grabbed her from behind, raped her, stole her jewelry and fled.
When DNA connected Taylor to the crimes in 2014 he was in prison for previous sex offenses. His prior convictions included third-degree rape, attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation, assault with sexual motivation and failure to register as a sex offender.
Tacoma police detectives used a grant from the National Institute of Justice — which included $60,000 for DNA work — to identify Taylor as a suspect.
The DNA work also helped identify a man who attacked a woman in July 2009 in Tacoma’s Wright Park.
A jury found 57-year-old Ronald Delester Burke guilty of second-degree rape, and in February Superior Court Judge G. Helen Whitener gave him 17 years and seven months up to life in prison.
The state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will decide whether he will be released and when.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
