SWAT team members identified after shooting man in Kitsap County

The identities of two Kitsap County sheriff deputies involved in a shooting during a domestic violence assault investigation were released Friday afternoon.
Deputies Andrew Hren and Greg Rice were placed on administrative leave shortly after the incident on Sept. 23. This is standard procedure after a shooting incident. The deputies are expected to return soon to duty, according to a statement released by the department.
A 36-year-old man suspected of assaulting his spouse in the presence of children was involved in a lengthy standoff with law enforcement in West Bremerton and was shot by members of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Regional SWAT team after he “took aggressive action that threatened personnel,” deputy Scott Wilson said in a statement. The suspect was transported to a hospital in Tacoma and has since been discharged and arraigned on felony assault charges.
Hren has four years of law enforcement service and Rice has 19.
A statement released by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office included comments from Sheriff Gary Simpson:
“I am very thankful for the deputies who responded to this incident. A domestic violence assault had manifested itself to the point where a firearm was used by a male suspect to threaten investigating Bremerton patrol officers.
“Given the totality of the circumstances and the violent conduct of this individual, additional resources were requested to assist with his arrest. The man’s criminal conduct predicated a necessary response by the Kitsap County regional SWAT team, made up of officers and deputies from Bainbridge Island police, Bremerton police and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. The members of the team are highly trained professionals who are called to deal with these extremely difficult encounters.
“The actions of the suspect caused members of the SWAT team to fire their weapons. Fortunately the suspect survived his injuries. He was given several opportunities to comply and chose not to. Had he done so, the end result would have been different.
“This kind of lethal encounter is a reality that we now experience far too frequently. Almost three months ago this same SWAT team was activated to address an armed suspect on board a yacht in Eagle Harbor, Bainbridge Island. Along with other members of the team, Deputy Rice and Deputy Hren were involved in bringing this situation to its conclusion. Similar to any deadly force situation, the reaction of the SWAT team is in direct response to the actions of the individual.
“Deputy Hren and Deputy Rice will soon return to duty. I know them as courageous and dedicated officers who will continue to do their job, whatever the situation.
“I am appreciative of each deputy, officer and trooper in our area who are willing to face these dangers every day. I am grateful they are willing to do this job. I hope that our citizens and communities are, too.”
