Accused rapist charged with raping second woman in SeaTac

A California felon accused of raping an elderly woman in her apartment at a SeaTac assisted-living facility in July has been charged with another count of first-degree rape in connection with a violent sexual assault against a 32-year-old woman in April, according to King County prosecutors.
Louis Arbee II, 41, was booked into the King County Jail on July 22, two days after he is accused of crawling through a first-floor window and beating and raping a 71-year-old woman in her apartment, jail and court records show. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, charged with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery in that case.
On Tuesday, Arbee was charged with raping a 32-year-old woman who he barricaded in his apartment for 15 hours in April, according to police and prosecutors. SeaTac police officers ended up kicking down Arbee’s door in order to rescue the woman, who had gone to Arbee’s apartment with a female acquaintance in order to sell Arbee some meth, charging papers say.
Arbee’s alleged victim was a stranger to him but he knew the other woman, who left Arbee’s apartment while the 32-year-old was in the bathroom retrieving the drugs from inside her bra, according to the charges.
When she came out of the bathroom and saw the other woman had gone, she tried to leave, but Arbee shoved his couch against the door, head-butted the woman and then made her undress while he held a knife to her throat, say the charges. He then forcibly injected her with what the woman believed was heroin and then raped her at least three times over the 15 hours she was held captive in his apartment, according to the charges.
Arbee told the woman she was his wife and that he planned to keep her in his apartment for a week before killing her, say charging papers.
When Arbee fell asleep, the woman — who had seen his address on a piece of mail — went into the bathroom and texted a friend, asking that he call 911 and providing the friend with Arbee’s address, say the charges.
Soon after, the woman heard officers yelling her name through a partially opened window and yelled back to them, which woke Arbee, according to the charges. He came into the bathroom and switched off the light, which enabled officers to determine which apartment the woman was in, say the charges.
Arbee remained in the bathroom while the woman ran into the bedroom as the officers kicked down the apartment door and pushed past the couch, charging papers say. They got the woman safely away. Arbee came out of the bathroom and claimed the woman was his wife, say the charges. He was placed under arrest.
The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reportedly confused due to the suspected drugs Arbee had injected her with, say the charges. While at the hospital, she declined to give officers a statement, so Arbee was released.
After Arbee was arrested for rape in July, detectives tracked down the 32-year-old woman, and she willingly agreed to participate in his prosecution, telling detectives she had been confused at the hospital and hadn’t understood what was going on, charging papers say.
Arbee spent 19 years in a California prison after being convicted in San Diego County in 1996 of attempted kidnapping, robbery, carjacking and eluding a police vehicle, a spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in July. He was released March 7, 2015, and through an interstate compact agreement, had his community supervision transferred from California to Washington.
Comments