Security guard makes grisly discovery at Kent strip mall. 1 is dead and 2 others shot

Kent police on Sunday were investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.
A security guard on patrol discovered two of the victims — one dead — on the ground at a strip mall in the 18100 block of East Valley Highway.
The wounded man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries, Kent police said.
About the same time, a third man with a gunshot wound arrived at Valley Medical Center via private vehicle. He also was taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Initially, police were dispatched about 3:20 a.m. to the report of a gunshot heard east of the 18000 block of East Valley Highway. Officers did not find anything.
About 20 minutes later the guard made his discovery.
Detectives were speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence, they said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments