Crime

She thought he got intimate in her house. So she threw a yogurt at him and got arrested

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 01, 2017 5:59 PM

She thought her adult son was getting intimate with his girlfriend so she told the couple to leave her house.

The woman reportedly slapped the girlfriend and threw a yogurt at her son before also striking him on Friday night, according to a post on the Puyallup Police Department’s Facebook page.

When police arrived, the woman struggled with the cops and declared that she would not be arrested in her own home. Her dog even got in on the act. The police department referred to the small pooch as an “ankle biter,” presumably because it lived up to that name. The dog bit an officer’s ankle causing a minor injury.

The woman was booked into jail.

