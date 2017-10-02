White supremacist led deputies on 120 mph pursuit. Then he drove off a cliff

A white supremacist led deputies on a high-speed chase before driving off a cliff and landing 15 feet below, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
It started Sept. 25 when two deputies noticed a Dodge Avenger in the Waller area driving directly toward them.
The car missed them “by only a couple of feet and causing the patrol car to shake,” according to charging papers.
Deputies started pursuing the Dodge, which reached 120 mph as it went into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles and ran several traffic lights.
Eventually, the 41-year-old driver ran a stop sign and lost control of the Dodge, which crashed through a barrier and dropped off a 15-foot cliff.
The driver then scrambled out of the car and tried running into a wooded area before he was arrested.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and was ordered jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail.
It’s unclear why the man was driving recklessly, but deputies noted that he didn’t seem to feel pain while being taken into custody.
The man belongs to a white supremacist prison gang and has been convicted of at least a dozen felonies, including assault and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, court records show.
He was acquitted of second-degree murder in 2015 for the death of a fellow white supremacist who was stabbed to death in Tacoma after it was found that he was having an affair with the man’s wife.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments