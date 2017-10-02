Not so fast and they’re probably furious: Street racing gang given flat tires

There might be a lot more young people riding the bus this week.
Kent and Auburn Police departments put a dent in an illegal street racing operation Saturday night at a warehouse complex in the north end of Kent.
The cops made 30 arrests and impounded 25 cars, they said. They also handed out 20 citations to racers and attendees.
The police towed what they called, “a large number” of other cars that had been abandoned at the property at the property owner’s request.
Police said the busts would boost public safety.
