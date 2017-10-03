‘Who steals from an 87-year-old woman?! This guy.’ Do you recognize him?

A thief slipped an 87-year-old woman’s wallet out of her purse while she shopped and immediately charged thousands on her credit card, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was inside the Petco store on South 23rd Street on Sept. 5 and realized her wallet was missing when she reached the cash register to pay for her items.
She called her bank right away and was told her credit card had just been used at two stores in the same shopping center.
The man apparently bought gift cards at Target and Office Depot.
Investigators were able to obtain surveillance photos of the man leaving one of the stores and is asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
“Who steals from an 87-year-old woman?! This guy. And we want to know who he is,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
He is white, in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing a gray Titleist hat, black sunglasses, white polo shirt and maroon shorts.
