Firefighters work the scene on a house fire in Lakewood on Sunday. Police say one person was detained in connection with the fire.
Crime

He burned down his house to get help, and ‘just wanted out,’ charging papers say

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

October 03, 2017 01:15 PM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 08:51 AM

A Lakewood man who burned down his own house Sunday appears to have started the fire to get help, according to court records.

Pierce County prosecutors charged the 43-year-old with first-degree arson Monday.

He’s accused of starting the fire about 7:30 a.m. at his home in the 6400 block of Alfaretta Street Southwest. No one was hurt in the blaze.

According to charging papers:

The man was outside his house when firefighters arrived and told police he lit a blanket on fire with a lighter, and ‘just wanted out.’”

On the way to the police department, he said he didn’t mean to start the fire, and that he did not want to hurt anyone. Everyone was against him, and worked for the devil, he said.

A witness told police the man had been burning things from the house in the back yard recently.

Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered him held without bail while his competency to stand trial is evaluated.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

