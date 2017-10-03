Mom picking up child passed out in school lot, drank six times the limit, police say

A mother passed out behind the wheel of her SUV in the parking lot of Graham Elementary School had drank more than six times the legal limit, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
She was spotted Monday by a staff member who walked the woman’s daughter out to the car and knocked several times on the window after noticing the mother was asleep.
Deputies said the woman struggled to unlock the door and roll down the window. Once she did, the staff member smelled alcohol on her breath, took the child back inside the school and called 911.
Firefighters arrived first and had to restrain the 33-year-old mother in her backseat until deputies arrived.
They took her to a sheriff’s precinct and gave her a blood alcohol content test. The woman chatted about the Seahawks game while they waited for the results.
When results showed she had drank more than six times the legal limit, the woman was taken to a hospital. The legal limit is 0.08 percent; the woman, who was tested twice, registered a .461 and .466.
She was cited for DUI. After deputies reached her husband, who is deployed overseas, they were able to place the child with a family friend.
