Stabbing sends high school student to hospital

A Federal Way High School student was stabbed on campus by his classmate late Tuesday morning, according to police there.
The 16-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition with a stab wound to the abdomen, Commander Steve Arbuthnot said in an email. The 17-year-old suspect, another male, was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
A police officer at the school witnessed the stabbing, which happened about 11 a.m., Arbuthnot said.
The school was locked down from then until 12:20 p.m., school spokeswoman Kassie Swenson said in a statement.
“While we understand incidents such as these are upsetting, today’s incident highlights the plans we have in place to respond to an unlikely incident,” Swenson said, noting the swift response from police.
All Federal Way Public Schools students face immediate expulsion when found with weapons or objects that look like weapons.
“We ask our parents and community to continue to talk with students about keeping our schools safe, the danger of weapons in school, and the importance of sharing any information with adults,” Swenson wrote. “As a district, we are committed to providing all of our students with a learning environment that is safe and free from fear.”
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Federal Way police at 253-835-2121 or visit safecityfw.com.
