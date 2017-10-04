A wanted man bet deputies would never look under the ‘Jetsons’ blanket. He was wrong

There’s only one thing that could have been going through the wanted Key Peninsula man’s head as he hid from Pierce County sheriff’s deputies under a “Jetsons” blanket Tuesday afternoon in Frederickson.
Ruh-roh.
Now the 23-year-old faces charges of attempting to elude police, second-degree reckless endangerment, felony hit-and-run, driving while suspended and violating his probation, charges which come from an August incident in which he allegedly ran from the same two deputies who arrested him Tuesday.
Here’s how it all went down, according to a department Facebook post:
Two deputies were on patrol along 176th Street East in Frederickson about 3:30 p.m. when they saw a truck with expired registration and pulled it over at a gas station parking lot.
The driver of the truck had a suspended license for failing to pay child support, and his two female passengers each had misdemeanor warrants.
As the three were taken into custody, one of the deputies saw a blue blanket with a pattern from the cartoon TV show “The Jetsons” covering a large object.
That large object had a tuft of hair.
The deputy pulled back the blanket and found someone he recognized, someone with a felony warrant whom he and his partner had tried to arrest about two months before.
During the Aug. 8 incident, the two deputies tried to pull the man over as he drove his car down 168th Street South in Spanaway.
The man sped off, eventually crashing through a fence and into a tree. The man and his two passengers fled, but the deputies only arrested the passengers, who identified the driver and said he fled because of his warrant.
Anyway, back to the bed of the truck.
The man said he was trying to “hide out for another month” because he had heard the deputy seeking him was retiring and figured he would be in the clear after that.
Neither of those things turned out to be true.
He then said someone must have stolen his mom’s car and crashed it.
The man had a purse next to him in the bed of the truck and the deputy said “I did not take him for a man purse guy.”
Inside the purse was a credit card for a 65-year-old woman.
The man was arrested.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
