Threats to kick woman in stomach until unborn baby dies follow gang prostitution charges

The death threats started as soon as word got around that seven Lakewood gang members were charged in a prostitution ring that victimized at least 15 girls and women.
An hour after four of the gang members stood in court Tuesday, one woman received threatening phone calls.
The three men on the line allegedly told the woman they believed she’d given information to police and they planned to shoot one of her relatives in retaliation.
They also threatened to kill her unborn baby by kicking the woman in the stomach until the baby died, court records show.
Pierce County prosecutors identified the men as Dasmon Jones, 20; Dante Dunbar, 21; and Quantreyvis Smith, 19.
Smith, one of the seven gang members charged with the prostitution ring, was arrested Wednesday night. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Warrants were issued Wednesday for Jones and Dunbar, who are both charged with intimidating a witness. Neither is in custody.
Jones, Dunbar and Smith drove to the home of the woman’s aunt both Monday and Tuesday looking for her, records show.
Investigators started looking into the gang’s prostitution ring in August 2016 after overhearing jail phone calls from the gang’s self-proclaimed leader, Matthew Holt.
The South Sound Child Exploitation Task Force says the gang raped and prostituted at least 15 girls and women in the last year, some as young as 13, at motels in Tacoma, Lakewood, Olympia, Lacey and Bellingham.
Charged are Holt, 25; Smith, 19; Jamaal Pinkney, 33; Monjae Haynesworth, 21; Howard Jones, 19; Clarence King III, 34; and Michael Hurst, 27.
King remains at large.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
