Peninsula High student struck and killed walking along Key Pen Highway identified

The boy who was killed Thursday afternoon while walking along the Key Peninsula Highway was a 16-year-old Peninsula High School student, the Peninsula School District confirmed Friday morning.
Kyle Stillion was struck by a vehicle at about 5:22 p.m. on the highway north of Olson Drive, Key Peninsula Fire Chief Guy Allen said Thursday.
A 61-year-old woman was driving along the Key Peninsula Highway when she drifted onto the narrow shoulder of the road and struck the boy, Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Thursday. There is no evidence of intoxication and the woman was distraught, Troyer said.
“A tragic accident,” Troyer said. “It’s just a shame.”
The teenager was transported to Tacoma’s Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Homecoming festivities were scheduled for Friday at Peninsula High but a pep assembly was canceled, according to district spokeswoman Kathy Weymiller. The district’s crisis management team was at the school on Friday morning offering counseling for students and staff. Dozens of students gathered in the library sharing memories of Stillion.
“Kyle Stillion was that person you never wanted to say goodbye to,” said 11th-grader Sam Smith. “The first time I met him in 6th grade, I knew we would be best friends for the rest of our lives. I just never thought it would be cut so short. He was the most caring person that I have ever met. Under all the layers was the most beautiful human being. It was hard to ever stay mad at him and I always found myself smiling when we talked. You never know when someone so strong will be taken. I am thankful I had the honor to call Kyle my best friend. We love you Kyle.”
Principal Dave Goodwin issued a statement Friday morning. “Kyle was a student who was loved and respected by both his classmates and teachers at Peninsula High School,” Goodwin said. “Our students and staff are both shocked and deeply saddened by his loss. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this tragic time.”
