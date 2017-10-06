Peninsula High student struck and killed walking along Key Pen Highway identified

More Videos 3:08 Russell Wilson on his, Seahawks' state of mind Pause 1:17 Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 0:53 Further details on accident where Peninsula High student was struck and killed by a motorist 1:42 Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 0:35 Crew works to clear overturned dump truck 1:40 Kentwood's Justin Seiber, Hazen's Jaxon Ingram and Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard are NPSL's prolific passers 1:13 Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Further details on accident where Peninsula High student was struck and killed by a motorist Kyle Stillion, 16, a Peninsula High student, was struck and killed by a motorist late Thursday afternoon walking this stretch of Key Peninsula Highway. The crash happened past the Olson Drive intersection before the speed limit sign at right. Kyle Stillion, 16, a Peninsula High student, was struck and killed by a motorist late Thursday afternoon walking this stretch of Key Peninsula Highway. The crash happened past the Olson Drive intersection before the speed limit sign at right. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

